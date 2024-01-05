Recall alert: Charcuterie meat sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Charcuterie meat sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to possible salmonella contamination Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. announced on Wednesday the recall of about 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat items due to possible salmonella contamination. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. announced on Wednesday the recall of about 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat items due to possible salmonella contamination.

>> Read more trending news

The ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product was produced on Oct. 30, 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The following products are affected by the recall:

18-oz. plastic tray packages containing “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

These products were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to FSIS.

A sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella which is how the issue was found and FSIS was notified.

If you have the recalled products in your refrigerator, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to eat them. Throw them away or bring them back to where you purchased them. Wash surfaces and containers that touched the recalled product.

The CDC said that at least two dozen people have been sickened in 14 states, according to The Associated Press. At least five people have been hospitalized.

If you have salmonella symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. The CDC said those symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The USDA and FSIS are working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate the outbreak, USA Today reported.

If you have food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email at MPHotline@usda.gov. You can also access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

©2023 Cox Media Group