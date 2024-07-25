Recall alert: Adjustable dumbbells recalled, plates can fall off

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 54,400 adjustable dumbbells (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 50-pound adjustable dumbbell sets.

The CPSC said the plates on the ProForm Rapid Strike weights can come off the handle while a person is lifting the dumbbell which could hurt the user.

About 54,400 were recalled in the U.S. and another 650 were recalled in Canada.

The dumbbell model number is PAMSDB20. They go from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments using a manual selection pin.

The set was sold online at ProForm, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowes and Walmart from February 2021 through May 2024 for about $350.

Owners of the recalled weights are being told not to use them and to contact iFIT for a free replacement tray.

For more information, can call iFIT at 833-680-4348 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or visit Proform’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group