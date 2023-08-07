Tell us about a Terrific Teacher and they could win $1,000!

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are honoring one school official each Tuesday beginning September 5! If you know a teacher, principle, bus driver, coach, or guidance counselor that goes above and beyond every day, nominate them by telling us why they deserve to be featured on The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown for Terrific Teacher Tuesday and they could win $1,000 from Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck!

Enter below and include the following information:

Your contact information

Name of the Nominee Teacher you are nominating

Name of the school where the Nominee Teacher works (“School”)

The school must be located in the Atlanta Metro Area (Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton counties); any private or public elementary, middle, or high school in the Atlanta Metro Area is eligible.

How this Nominee school official goes above and beyond to benefit his or her students and why the Nominee Teacher deserves to be a winner for “Terrific Teacher Tuesday.”





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/14/23–10/23/23. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form and essay on KISS104fm.com or via station app (standard data rates apply) during applicable entry period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.









