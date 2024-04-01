KISS Summer Concert Series

KISS 104.1 and JD Entertainment are bringing YOU concerts at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) all summer long.
All tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.
- May 26: Tamar Braxton, Silk
- July 6: KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick , Mr. Cheeks, Nice & Smooth
- July 13: Dru Hill, Montell Jordan
- August 3: Stephanie Mills, The Whispers
- August 17: Musiq Soulchild, Raheem Devaughn
- September 1: Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock, Monie Love
