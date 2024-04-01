KISS Summer Concert Series

Join us at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre all summer long!

KISS Summer Concert Series 2024

KISS 104.1 and JD Entertainment are bringing YOU concerts at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) all summer long.

All tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.

Find out how you can win tickets on our Contests Page.






