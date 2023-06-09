Kick off your summer with KISS 104.1!

KISS 104.1 and JD Entertainment are kicking off your Summer with a series of concerts at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126). The series will feature Ashanti, Lloyd, KEM, Morris Day, RSVP (Ray J., Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P) and our very own Monie Love in her 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-hop alongside Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and more. All tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/ drinks are welcomed.

May 20 – An Evening of R&B with Ashanti/ Lloyd GET TICKETS

GET TICKETS June 24 – RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P), Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boy GET TICKETS

GET TICKETS August 12 – An Evening of Soul with KEM : GET TICKETS

: GET TICKETS September 2 - An Evening of Funk Morris Day & The Time, SOS Band, Confunkshun GET TICKETS

GET TICKETS September 3 – 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop with Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Kwame, Chubb Rock, Rakim, Dana Dane GET TICKETS

©2023 Cox Media Group