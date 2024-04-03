A view into his mind: Kid Cudi reveals new head tattoo

Kid Cudi has a few tattoos, but his latest one takes the cake ... or rather, his entire head. The rapper showed off his new ink Tuesday, giving a glimpse of what goes on his mind.

"A view into my mind… @_dr_woo_," Cudi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his skull tat, which sees stars, a galaxy and the planet Saturn above some mountains, as well as a crown of flowers that runs from temple to temple. "2 sessions, 12hrs total. This was something id been wantin to do for some years. My Dreamland, my world, my place, where all is right and peaceful."

"MAD CRAZY love to THE GENIUS, my brother Woo for always makin time and holding me down," he said, showing appreciation to the tattoo artist, Doctor Woo. "U F***** SNAPPED."

The photo was seemingly taken after his recently released interview with Complex's GOAT Talk series, in which he said André 3000 was his choice for greatest rapper of all time.

“He’s just the illest,” he said. “I would really love to see a rap album from him. I know he’s in a different place [but] I know he can create something that’s just so wild and feels fresh and new. He can save us all. Save us all, Dre!”

He also named Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below as his GOAT album.

