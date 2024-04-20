Woman found dead inside donation box A woman was found deceased hours after her young children went looking for her in a shopping center in High Springs, Florida on Wednesday. (High Springs Police Department/High Springs Police Department)

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was found deceased hours after her young children went looking for her in a shopping center in High Springs, Florida on Wednesday.

High Springs Police Department said a woman was found dead inside a clothing donation box at the Winn Dixie Plaza Wednesday.

She was identified by police as Amanda Ruth Driggers, 33, according to WCJB.

Driggers’ two children were both found in the shopping plaza. Both children are under the age of the age of six.

Witnesses told investigators that the two children appeared to be looking for her at a couple of the stores but eventually, officers found her body in the donation box a couple of hours later, the news outlet reported.

Police said that their preliminary investigation indicated that she climbed into the donation box. Her body has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

