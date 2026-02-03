Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn ‘confident’ she’ll compete despite ruptured ACL

CORTINA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States looks on during a Team United States Women's Alpine Skiing press conference at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on day minus three ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on February 03, 2026 in Cortina, Italy. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn will continue her comeback. She said that despite a “completely ruptured” ACL, bone bruising and “meniscal damage,” she is “confident” that she will be on the slopes at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Vonn crashed in a World Cup downhill on Friday, competing in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, The Associated Press reported. She was able to ski to the bottom of the run, but had to be airlifted to a hospital.

She said she has undergone three days of physical therapy since the crash.

“My knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday,” Vonn shared on Tuesday.

“So this is not obviously what I had hoped for. I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today but I know there’s still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.

“I will do everything in my power to be in the starting gate.”

“The Olympics are the only thing that I’m thinking about. Every day, my knee has gotten better,” she said during a news conference, according to CNN.

Her first race is scheduled as part of the women’s downhill on Sunday. She was also was planning to ski in the super-G and a team combined event, the AP reported.

She said she is not sure if she will compete in the super-G or team event, saying that her goal is the downhill, but if her knee is stable, she plans to compete in all three events, CNN reported.

Vonn retired from competition, but after nearly six years away, and at the age of 40, she came back to the sport, thanks to a partial titanium implant in her right knee. Since she came back, she has been the leader with two wins and three podium finishes this season.

