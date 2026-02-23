Lindsey Vonn says she nearly had to have leg amputated; surgery saved it

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn said her catastrophic injury could have been much worse if it weren’t for the surgeries she has undergone.

The Olympic medalist said that the procedures saved her leg after she suffered a complex tibia fracture.

She had more than five surgeries in Italy before she returned to the U.S., but on Monday morning, she said she had been released from the hospital and is moving to a hotel.

“I’m finally out of the hospital!!! 🙌🏻 After almost 2 weeks of laying in a hospital bed almost completely immobile, I’m finally well enough to move to a hotel. It’s not home yet, but it’s a huge step!,” she wrote on Instagram.

On top of the breaks to the bones, she had what is called compartment syndrome, which could have led to her leg being amputated.

She credited Dr. Tom Hackett for saving her leg. Vonn went into graphic detail about how he relieved the pressure from the injury.

The Olympic skier said Hackett was there because she had previously torn her ACL. If she had not torn her ligament before the Olympics, he would not have been at the games and able to provide her with the medical care she needed.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group