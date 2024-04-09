Walt Disney World, Disneyland change Disability Access Service procedures

DAS system Disney has adjusted how a guest can apply for its Disability Access System and how long the approval is valid for. (Screengrab used with permission/Walt Disney Company)

Guests of the Walt Disney World resort who had used the park’s Disability Access Service will be seeing some changes on their next trip.

The company has adjusted how a guest can apply for what is known as a DAS pass.

The DAS system is one of the company’s most requested services, and use of the feature has increased three-fold over the past few years, the company said.

Until the change, a guest could either register for the pass by taking part in a video call with a cast member or by visiting guest relations in person at one of the theme parks. Either option had the guest answer questions about why they could not wait in a traditional queue line.

Starting next month, however, the in-person option is going away.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk spoke with a Disney spokesperson who explained that the evaluation will be done online. A guest who cannot wait in a traditional queue line can contact Disney online. A cast member will then bring in a medical professional from the company’s partner AdventHealth to help determine if the guest qualifies.

For people with trips scheduled from April 9 to May 19, guests can still visit Guest Relations in person at any of the parks to apply for the pass.

Through May 19, DAS passes are also available from two to 30 days before the visit via a video call. If approved, you can book up to two, one-hour return windows through the advanced planning option. The approval is good for up to 30 days from the first day of registration. After it expires, guests will have to re-register.

For the new system, DAS authorization will expire after 120 days. Another change will limit the number of guests allowed to enter a queue under a single person’s pass. Before the change, up to six people could ride. That will be changed to four immediate family members.

Disney said that if someone makes an untrue statement to gain access to the DAS system, the guest “will be permanently barred from entering” the parks and any annual passes, tickets and other products and services will be forfeited without a refund.

Disney has also improved its guest services webpage that helps explain what services are available for guests with disabilities, with information specific to various conditions including in relation to: mobility, neurodivergence, service animals, deafness and hearing loss, and blindness and low vision.

The page also gives families tips on how to lessen the effects of waiting in line, such as creating space in queues, bringing a mobility device, having a sensory object and bringing a snack or drink in the queue.

The company also suggests taking advantage of its tip system, called Disney Genie, to help plan the day, single rider lines and rider switch options.

The changes are also happening at Disneyland in California, but they go into effect on June 18, meaning the previous system is in play for guests who are visiting from now until June 17.

For more on accommodations at Walt Disney World, visit the park‘s guest services webpage and select the appropriate tab.

Similar information is available on Disneyland’s website.

