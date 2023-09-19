USPS launches Operation Santa for 111th year

Letters to Santa: Operation Santa launched for the 111th year on Monday. (Skynesher/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORTH POLE — For the 111th year, the U.S. Postal Service is giving children the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus.

>> Read more trending news

“Operation Santa” officially launched on Monday, according to the USPS website.

Children can write letters to jolly old St. Nick at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

According to USPS, the letters “travel to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop,” are opened and reviewed, and then posted to the Operation Santa website. Personal information from the senders is hidden.

Because Santa has many letters to read, he has a few guidelines that will make his job easier:

  • Write legibly;
  • Include full name and address in the letter;
  • List the gifts desired in order of preference;
  • Be specific about the gifts wanted;
  • Don’t ask for gifts that might be too expensive.

People going to the Operation Santa website can “adopt” a letter and fulfill a child’s wantlist. That will begin on Nov. 20. Gifts can be sent from a participating post office.

Preregistration and identification verification for adopters will begin on Nov. 6.

The last day to send a letter is Dec. 11, the USPS said. Letters must be postmarked on that date. The last day to adopt a letter is Dec. 18.

For more information, visit USPS’ Operation Santa website.

Latest holiday news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!