Trump hush money trial: Opening statements to begin Monday (live updates)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors and defense attorneys will lay out their arguments Monday in the trial of former President Donald Trump, who is accused of illegally covering up hush money payments in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.

The case marks the first criminal trial of a former president. It is the first of four criminal cases against Trump expected to go to a jury.

Trump calls charges unbelievable ahead of opening statements

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT April 22: Trump took to social media on the eve of opening statements to criticize authorities for bringing charges against him in New York.

“(Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg, who has totally lost control of Violent Crime in New York, says that the payment of money to a lawyer, for legal services rendered, should not be referred to in a Ledger as LEGAL EXPENSE,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “What other term would be more appropriate???”

In announcing charges against Trump in April 2023, Bragg said Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Original report: Prosecutors say that through his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, Trump paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair they had years before the election. Authorities said he violated the law when he falsified business records to hide reimbursement payments made to Cohen.

Under New York law, it’s a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means.

Earlier, prosecutors said the payments were part of a broader “catch and kill” scheme that sought to stop negative coverage of Trump before the election. At the time, his campaign was struggling as he faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said that he never had an affair with Daniels. Ahead of the November presidential election, in which he is expected to face off against President Joe Biden, Trump has framed the allegations as a “witch hunt” and election interference.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Trump is also facing three other criminal cases, none of which are expected to go to trial before voters hit the polls in November.

In Florida, federal authorities have accused Trump of mishandling classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House. In Georgia and Washington, D.C., he is facing separate trials over his role in efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

