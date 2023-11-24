Terror Squad Rapper Raul Conde has died at 52

Raul Conde dies LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: TV personality and entrepreneur Scott Disick and rapper Raul Conde attend APEX Social Club At Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

American Rapper and producer Raul Conde’s death at age 52 has elicited grieving responses from the music community according to Metro.co.uk.

>> Read more trending news

No cause of death has been disclosed, according to the Express.

DJ Khalid and Fat Joe were among the famous musicians sharing tributes.

DJ Khalid shared a message with his 37.7 million followers with an image of Conde.

He wrote, “Love you my brother @raul.ts. You are very rare, the definition of a true brother friend.

Fat Joe ran a photo of himself and Conde along with a lengthy memorial message:

Conde was probably best known as the father of Erica Mena’s son. She was among those who posted about his passing.

She posted a photo of Conde with her son and wrote “My son’s heart is broken.” She thanked Raul for letting her become a mother and the duo contributed together to raise “a beautiful, gentle, intelligent young man.”

Their son, King Javien Conde, was born on March 1, 2007, when Erica was only 19. She and Raul were in an on-and-off relationship for a long time, MSN.com reported.

Conde was a popular rapper and music video director. He was a member of the Terror Squad label back in the 1980s, according to MSN.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group