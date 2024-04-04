Powerball: Jackpot grows to $1.23 billion

Powerball: Numbers for the fourth-largest jackpot in the promotion's history were drawn on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow, as the fourth-largest grand prize in the promotion’s history ballooned to an estimated $1.23 billion after no one matched all of the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the grand prize worth $1.09 billion were 11-38-41-62-65 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play was 3X.

Jackpot rises to $1.23 billion

Update 12:08 a.m. EST April 4: The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 39th consecutive time and will be worth $1.23 billion in Saturday’s drawing.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.23 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $595.1 million. Both prize options are calculated before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

4. $1.23 billion -- April 6, 2024 drawing

5. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

