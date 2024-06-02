Police say 2 killed, at least 7 injured in shooting at bar near Pittsburgh

Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

Hookah bar shooting: Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they received a report just before 3 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the suburban Pittsburgh town.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the shooting inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar, they found a man and a woman who were pronounced dead, WPXI reported.

Police said that seven others were injured. Multiple people were taken to an area hospital and others found other means of transportation to receive treatment hospital. One of the seven are in critical condition. The rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that there was an altercation that took place inside the bar before the shooting. According to WPXI, multiple people opened fire.

No information has been released if there are any suspects in custody, The Associated Press reported.

