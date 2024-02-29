Palace issues report on Kate after online conspiracy theories abound

Update FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess is recovering from a planned abdominal surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace issued a statement Thursday, trying to quell social media rumors about the health of the Princess of Wales.

Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, has been out of the public eye since the surgery on Jan. 16. In recent days, conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts have been cropping up on several social media sites.

The palace released the statement that reiterates the statement it issued when it was announced the princess had had surgery.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” a spokesperson for the princess said Thursday.

The spokesperson added that Kate was “doing well.”

Speculation about her health bubbled up after Prince William withdrew Monday from the memorial services for King Constantine of Greece, his godfather.

On Tuesday, the palace released a statement saying that the princess “continues to be doing well.”

When the surgery was disclosed on Jan. 17, a day after it had occurred, the palace said the princess would be stepping away from any duties until after Easter.

The palace added that they would “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The prince and princess and their children spent most of her recovery at their home in Windsor, according to The New York Times, but traveled to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in February.

On Feb. 5, King Charles announced that he was battling cancer. Buckingham Palace did not say what type of cancer Charles has. The cancer was discovered, according to his doctors, when he was having a prostate procedure.

On Wednesday King Charles was photographed being driven from his home, Clarence House. He has resumed some official business, including meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The palace did not say what kind of surgery the princess had, only that it was successful and was “not cancerous.”

