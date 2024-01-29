Princess Kate discharged from hospital

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has left a London hospital nearly two weeks after having abdominal surgery.
Kensington Palace announced Kate’s discharge, adding that she has returned home to Windsor, BBC News reported.
The statement released by the Royal Family said she was making “good progress.”
A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024
The palace still has not specified what surgery the princess had other than saying abdominal and that she will have several weeks off to recover.
She left the London Clinic private hospital without a public appearance, the BBC reported.
The clinic is the same hospital where King Charles III was admitted for a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. That surgery was done on Friday and he is said to be doing well.
