Oklahoma state trooper rescues pelican with fishing hook through its foot

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An Oklahoma state trooper came to the rescue of a wounded pelican on Thursday, removing a fishing hook that was lodged in the bird’s webbed foot.

According to social media posts from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trooper Ryan Griffith was able to help the bird in distress.

Griffith encountered the wounded pelican at Cowskin Bay North at Keystone Lake, KOCO-TV reported. The fishing hook had gone through the bird’s webbed foot, and Griffith ventured out into the water to try and remove it safely, according to the television station.

“Well, this ought to be interesting,” Griffith can be heard in a video posted on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He’s definitely got something hung around his leg.”

As the trooper approached, the pelican, which was stuck near the bay, began flapping its wings but was unable to get away, KOCO reported.

Griffith was able to easily remove the hook, and the pelican swam away, according to the television station.

“He’s got a little hole in his foot, but I think he’ll be OK,” Griffith said on the video he recorded. “It’ll probably heal up. He’ll be tender for a little bit. But, mission success.”

