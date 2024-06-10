Man found shot after massive fire breaks out at Miami apartment building

Fire

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — Authorities found a man suffering gunshot wounds Monday while responding to a large fire that sparked at a four-story apartment complex in Miami, according to multiple reports.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, according to The Associated Press.

Officials said they responded to reports of the fire at the building, just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, around 8:15 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.


