Man accused of striking brother in head with power tool

Reciprocating saw: File photo. A northern Alabama man is accused of striking his younger brother with the power tool on Saturday. (Welcomia/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FLORENCE, Ala. — A northern Alabama man is accused of striking his younger brother in the head with a power tool on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Florence Police Department, Michael Hayth, 42, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in the second degree, menacing, harassment, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Hayth is accused of striking his 28-year-old brother in the head with a reciprocating saw, WAFF-TV reported.

Police responded to the 200 block of Baker Drive in Florence after receiving a report of a domestic incident, according to the Facebook post.

The younger man was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WAFF reported.

It was unclear what led to the alleged assault.

Hayth was released after posting bail of $3,500, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

