At least 4 shot at food court in Atlanta

ATLANTA — At least four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a food court in downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a social media post that the incident happened at the Peachtree Center Food Court.

Citing a note to Peachtree Center tenants, WSB reported that shots were fired at the Hub.

Four people shot at Peachtree Center Food Court.



Building is now on lockdown.



I am at the public safety HQ with chief.



More information to come. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 11, 2024

Police said the four people injured were “alert, conscious, and breathing” after the shooting.

“One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Police described the scene as “open and active” saying that “officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

Peachtree Center includes six high-rise buildings and bills itself as “an office, retail and dining destination in the heart of downtown Atlanta.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group