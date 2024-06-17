Kevin Brophy, ‘Lucan,’ ‘Hell Night’ star, dead at 70

Kevin Brophy

Kevin Brophy: The actor appeared in the short-lived television series "Lucan" in 1977-78 and starred in "Hell Night." (Jim Globus/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Kevin Brophy, who starred as a young man raised by wolves on the television series “Lucan” and also appeared in the cult horror film “Hell Night,” died May 11. He was 70.

Read more trending news

According to his obituary, Brophy died at his home Rancho Santa Fe, California, his family announced on Sunday. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer 10 years ago.

“Lucan,” which ran only 12 episodes during the 1977-78 television series, featured Brophy as a 20-year-old man who spent the first 10 years of his life with wolves in the Minnesota forests before he joins society, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was Brophy’s first professional acting job, the entertainment news website reported.

In the 1981 film “Hell Night,” Brophy played Alpha Sigma Rho president Peter Bennett, who attempts to scare four new pledges by having them stay overnight at the abandoned Garth Manor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor appeared in guest roles on television, including “The Love Boat,” “M*A*S*H,” “Growing Pains,” “The Hardy Boys Mysteries,” “Trapper John,” “Matt Houston,” “JAG,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Hart to Hart,” Deadline reported.

On film, Brophy had roles on “The Long Riders” in 1980 and “GoodFellas” in 1990, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For 26 years beginning in 1983, Brophy worked as a valet parking cars at the Hotel Bel-Air, the entertainment news website reported. He later served as a host at the Luxe Hotel.

Kevin Michael Brophy was born in Salt Lake City on Nov. 1, 1953, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His obituary states that he and his family moved to California’s San Fernando Valley when he was 9.

He attended high school in Del Mar and CalArts, where his classmates included Ed Harris, David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!