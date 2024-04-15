Jill Duggar suffers pregnancy loss, announces stillbirth of girl

Baby lost: File photo. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced that the girl they were expecting in August was stillborn. (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage for their fourth child and the baby was delivered as a stillbirth.

>> Read more trending news

Duggar, 32, announced the news in a joint Instagram post with Dillard, 35, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the couple wrote. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.

From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

Duggar, who appeared in 58 episodes of “Counting On” from 2015 to 2020, also starred in 231 episodes of the “19 Kids and Counting” reality show from 2008 to 2015, according to IMDb.com.

Duggar and Dillard were married in a television ceremony on “19 Kids and Counting” in 2014, People reported.

They share three sons -- Israel David, 9; Samuel Scott, 6; and Frederick “Freddy” Michael, 21 months, according to the magazine.

Duggar also had a miscarriage in 2021 with a son River Bliss, Us Weekly reported.

“Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning,” Duggar’s cousin, Amy Duggar King, wrote in the comments section of the couple’s Instagram post, E! Online reported. “Praying continuously.. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. We love y’all so much.”

©2024 Cox Media Group