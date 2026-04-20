Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in couple’s backyard

TEMECULA, Calif. — A hot air balloon packed with 13 passengers made an emergency landing in an unsuspecting person’s backyard.

The large, blue balloon decorated with a moon and stars landed on a property in Temecula, California, when it reportedly ran out of fuel, KTLA reported.

The fuel ran out once the winds died down and they had to hover, KNBC reported.

Neighbors gathered outside to catch the sight just after 8 a.m. on April 18.

They also alerted the family whose home was the landing site. Hunter Perrin told The Press-Enterprise that when they told him a balloon was in the backyard, he thought of a “kids’ party balloon.”

He was wrong.

The basket, holding about a dozen people, barely missed fences and trees. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“It was just such a wild thing,“ Perrin told KTLA. “All the neighbors had come out. They were all looking at our house because you could see the balloon so clearly over the house.”

Once more propaine was delivered to the balloon, it was sent back up, but not as high, just enough to get over the house, to get to a spot on the street where they could get enough room to deflate the balloon safely, The Press-Enterprise reported.

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