Schools locked down after shooting at North Carolina park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two schools in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were in lockdown on Monday morning after a shooting at a park nearby.

The shooting happened near Leinbach Park after a fight started around 9:52 a.m. As Winston-Salem police officers were on the way to the scene of the fight, they said shots were fired, WXII reported.

The shooting did not occur at the schools, The Associated Press reported. But they were still placed into lockdown until the shooting scene was secured, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Law enforcement said the incident started as a planned fight among several young people that escalated into the shooting.

There were several victims, officials said. But officials did not have a confirmed number.

The NC SBI said on X that several were shot and two were deceased.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The NC SBI is currently responding to a shooting on Robinhood Road near Jefferson Middle School. The shooting is NOT at the school but in Leinbach Park. The school is on lockdown until the scene is secure. Several people have been shot, with 2 deceased.… pic.twitter.com/DKl5fujFLY — NC SBI (@SBI1937) April 20, 2026

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