Horsing around: Animals running loose on Cleveland interstate cause traffic jam

Wild horses: Traffic came to a stop on a Cleveland interstate on Saturday while a pair horses galloped on the road. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

CLEVELAND — There was plenty of horsepower on a Cleveland interstate on Saturday -- and officials were not referring to vehicles.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 around noon EST stopped to avoid a pair of horses galloping on the highway, WEWS-TV reported.

According to a video from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the animals halted traffic near downtown Cleveland, close to the Ohio State Road 2 exit. A police cruiser followed behind the horses on a stretch of the interstate known as Dead Man’s Curve. That part of the road got its name because of a treacherous bend in the road as it passes past Burke Lakefront Airport, The Plain Dealer reported.

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, said the horses escaped from the department’s Mounted Unit stables, WOIO reported.

“We confirm that during routine care and exercise two Cleveland Police horses inadvertently strayed,” Diaz told the television station. “Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued.”

The horses were safely returned to their paddock, according to WEWS.

“Any injuries? Neigh,” the Ohio Department of Transportation wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

