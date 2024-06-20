First day of summer deals and freebies

June 20 is the longest day of the year and with it, companies are offering deals to help mark the change of seasons.

Remember, the deals may be subject to participation so you should check with your neighborhood locations to see if they’re taking part.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Reward program members get BOGO boneless wings. (USA Today)

Casey’s: Buy a large speciality pizza, get cheesy breadsticks for $3 using code STICKS. (AARP)

Dave & Buster’s: $5 happy hour all day with 50% off food for loyalty club members. (Today)

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every iced coffee sold on June 20 to the Joy in Childhood Foundation. (AARP)

Freebirds World Burrito: Daily deals for the first days of summer. (Today)

Insomnia Cookies: Rewards members can get a free scoop of ice cream on June 20. From June 21 to 23 they can get a free classic cookie with purchase of a scoop of ice cream. (Today)

Instacart: 50% off purchases of at least $10 of ice cream and popsicles from select retailers. (Today)

Krispy Kreme: Buy a dozen doughnuts, get a dozen glazed for $1. Use code SUMMER at checkout online. You could also be randomly selected to win a free dozen glazed doughnuts. (AARP)

Kroger: 45,000 free pints of Kroger brand ice cream with a coupon from FreeKrogerIceCream.com while supply lasts.

Marco’s Pizza: Free Starry 2-liter bottle of soda when ordering a Firey Flavors pizza and cheesy bread, using FREESTARRY at checkout. (AARP)

Melting Pot: Every Monday through Thursday through Aug. 1 Melting Pot is offering several 3-course endless entree experiences. The promotion started on Father’s Day. (USA Today)

Olipop: 20% off orders with code BESTIES20 through the end of the month. (Today)

Pieology: Mix and match summer special starts June 20 and runs through July 31 at select locations and online. (Today)

Shake Shack: Free shake from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26 when you spend $10 and use code FAVESHAKE when ordering through the kiosk, online or the app.

Smoothie King: Rewards members will get 15% off any order (not including the Dude Perfect Smoothie). June 21 is National Smoothie Day and rewards members can get a free “up-size” and three times the rewards points. (AARP)

Sonic Drive-In: $1 Groovy Fries for June. (USA Today)

Surcheros: Carnitas quesadilla, chips, salsa and regular drink for $14 through June 23 while supplies last. (Today)

TGI Fridays: Register to win free food in an Instagram contest through June 21. (Today)

Wayback Burgers: Customers can get a free 12-ounce vanilla milkshake for Free Shake Day, no purchase necessary at participating restaurants. (Today)

Whataburger: Free 16-ounce iced coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (USA Today)

White Castle: BOGO small shake after 8 p.m. using the code SUMMER online. (AARP)





