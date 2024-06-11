Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for TV doctor Michael Mosley

Dr Michael Mosley autopsy results FILE PHOTO: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Dr Michael Mosley poses for a photo at the ICC Sydney on September 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Mosely was found dead on a Greek island last week. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Michael Mosley, the British TV doctor who went missing last week on a Greek island, likely died of natural causes, a preliminary autopsy shows.

According to police, the TV presenter’s body was found around 4 p.m. local time Wednesday on the island of Symi. He was last seen on Sunday when he left his wife at a beach and told her he was going to do some hiking.

When he did not return by evening, a search was launched.

Mosley, 67, had no injuries that would account for his death, according to the medical examiner.

Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the mayor of Symi, said that Mosley’s body was found lying face-up against a fence with his feet in the air. He said it appeared he had fallen down a steep slope, according to the Associated Press.

An excessive heat warning was in effect for the island at the time of Mosley’s disappearance, according to The Telegraph.

Searchers found his body after Papakalodoukas “saw something” by the fence of a beach bar and alerted the staff, the Telegraph reported.

Police said the initial conclusion that Mosley died of natural causes was based on the position his body was found in. Separate toxicology and histology reports have now been ordered, police said.

According to the BBC, CCTV footage taken near the Agia Marina beach bar appears to show Mosley disappear from view as he slowly makes his way down a hillside close to where his body was later found. He then collapses out of view behind a wall.

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, issued a statement after his body was discovered.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together,” she said. “We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world,” she added. “It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

