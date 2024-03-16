1 killed, 5 wounded in Indianapolis nightclub shooting

Indianapolis shooting: One person was killed and five others were injured after a shooting at an Indianapolis nightclub early Saturday. (Jason Doly/iStock )

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting at a nightclub in Indianapolis early Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. EDT at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue, WTHR-TV reported.

Police arriving at the scene discovered five men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to WISH-TV. One man died at the scene, according to the television station.

A sixth victim at the club drove themselves to an area hospital, WTHR reported.

UPDATE: Police say 1 person has died, 5 others were wounded in a shooting inside Landsharks in Broad Ripple just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.https://t.co/bwbwPubsrY — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) March 16, 2024

Police said the surviving victims were in stable condition, according to the television station.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, WRTV reported. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

“Acts of violence like this have far-reaching impacts,” Indianapolis Metro Police Department Commander Matthew Thomas told reporters during a news conference. “I am disappointed we are standing here talking about another rare but extremely impactful incident of violence in Broad Ripple.

“Business owners, community leaders, and officers have gone to great lengths to ensure each night is safe. As we saw tonight, all it takes is one person with a firearm and a bad attitude to ruin the peace and fun that is normally enjoyed by all of our visitors.”

An investigation is ongoing. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in determining the exact manner and cause of death and will release the victim’s identity after next-of-kin notification, WTTV reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group