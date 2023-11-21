Thanksgiving giveback: Quavo expands annual turkey drive with launch of Huncho Farms

Quavo and his Quavo Cares youth empowerment foundation announced the launch of Huncho Farms farmers market in Atlanta.

The new initiative, with its mission to provide a space for families in need to gather and prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, is an extension of Quavo's annual turkey drive and commitment to give back to his hometown.

On Monday, November 20, Quavo and his team at Quavo Cares gathered the community for the debut Huncho Farms giveaway, where hundreds of families were offered fresh produce, meats, breads and pastries by local farmers.

In addition to the farmers market, attendees had the chance to leave with gift baskets and Huncho Farms-specific items, like a cookbook and apron, as well as information about food stamps and other community resources.

For the past two years, Quavo Cares has hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. The Migos rapper founded the organization with hopes to improve the lives of youth through sports, education and the arts. Aside from the holiday events, Quavo Cares and partnering organizations provided school supplies to students via the Back 2 School Giveback in August and in 2021, helped to raise funds for sports equipment, music and arts programs and more.

