Soulja Boy apologizes to Metro Boomin over comments about late mother

Soulja Boy is apologizing to Metro Boomin for making comments about his late mother on Mother's Day.



"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," the rapper wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Condolences to his mom. I'm going to seek therapy and anger management. I'm done responding to hate, new or old."



Soulja's initial comments against Metro were apparently in response to a resurfaced 2012 tweet where Metro dissed him. On Sunday, May 12, he launched a series of since-deleted tweets taking shots at Metro, including one where he wished him a Happy Mother's Day knowing that his mother died in a murder-suicide in 2022.



"You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet," he wrote, in part. "All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it?"



Soulja's apology doesn't mean their beef is completely squashed. "Don't think it's all the way sweet...," he said in an Instagram Live, according to Vibe. "I just ain't like what I said about [his] mama."



He also took aim at 21 Savage, who had previously come to Metro's defense, and Meek Mill during the Live.

