SisQó to release new music featuring "surprise throwbacks with a modern twist"

It's been some time since SisQó has dropped a new record, but he's currently planning his return. The singer will be releasing an album representative of this "new chapter" in his musical career. It's set to feature some "throwback-made-modern surprises" as well as collaborations with Mya and Jack Thriller from MTV's Wild 'n Out.

“I have continued to tour, and I am honored that my fanbase keeps asking me to come out and perform, I felt it was time to unveil new music with some surprise throwbacks with a modern twist!” SisQó says in a statement. The release date has not been announced.

As he prepares to drop new music, SisQó is also nearing the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album, Unleash the Dragon. The project, released on November 30, 1999, spawned the hit singles "Thong Song" and "Incomplete," and has since been certified five times-Platinum by the RIAA.

SisQó's last full-length project was 2015's Last Dragon.

