Roc Nation launches PASS program to help Philly students get into private schools

Roc Nation's latest campaign is dedicated to helping underprivileged students in Philadelphia. Through its new PASS program, which stands for Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, the company's donating $300 million in scholarships to kids in grades K-12 to help them get into prestigious schools in Philly, Billboard reports.

Students' families must not make more than 250 percent of the federal poverty threshold to be eligible for the scholarship, which varies based on age group and education level. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can get as much as $5,000, while high schoolers can win $10,000 and special needs students can get $15,000 max. Even half-kindergartners can receive up to $2,500.

More about the PASS program will be shared June 10 through June 21 during a series events hosted by Roc Nation.

"We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we've made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city's changemakers," said Dania Diaz, Roc Nation's managing director of philanthropy. "Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow."

