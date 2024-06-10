Rick Ross teams with Julien's Auctions to sell some of his rare and luxury items

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rick Ross is giving fans an opportunity to get their hands on some of his luxury items. Billboard reports he's teamed with Julien's Auctions for a two-day auction, taking place June 25 and 26.

The auction will feature 800 items, including 300 rare pairs of sneakers, designer clothes and outfits previously worn on red carpets and video shoots, artwork pieces and miscellaneous items, like RIAA plaques and MMG memorabilia.

Proceeds from The Push It to the Limit-Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction will go toward the Boss Up Grant program with The Creative Collective NYC, which aims to assist “entrepreneurs with grants to accelerate their continued impact, business initiatives and scale their operations,” according to the release.

"I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am. I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I've collected over the course of my career," Ross said, per Billboard. "Inspired by my brother Pharrell, I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me."

The auction starts June 25 at 10 a.m. PT in LA. Bidding is also available via Julien's Auctions' website or by calling 310-836-1818

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!