New Orleans honors Juvenile and hit song with Back That Azz Up Day

It's been 25 years since Juvenile dropped "Back That Azz Up," and it's seemingly aged well. The song, which continues to be a Black anthem and party-starter, has now earned, alongside Juvenile, it's very own day.

As Nola.com reports, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a proclamation on Tuesday to recognize "the 25th anniversary of the music video, and urge all citizens to join the celebration of this monumental achievement and the artists who have made a lasting impact on our city's musical legacy." June 11 will now be known as Back That Azz Up Day.

"'Back That Azz Up' has been a huge part of my musical journey, and it's amazing to see it still resonate with people today," Juvenile said in a statement, per NOLA.com.

He added on Instagram, "Today is officially Back That Azz Up Day. ... I need everybody to celebrate today by backing that azz up. ... Y'all come lay it down with your boy, Juvie."

"Back That Azz Up" producer Mannie Fresh also commemorated the moment on Instagram. "[Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Cash Money Records] and myself are appreciative of this moment in music history …THE GREATEST LOVE SONG EVER WRITTEN. Thank you to @mayorcantrell and @cityofnola," he wrote, alongside a post of him explaining how the song came about.

“‘Back That Azz Up’ was the introduction to bounce music to the world. A lot of people don’t know, it was met with, ‘Nah, maybe the world not ready for it,'" Mannie said in the clip. "Fast forward, it’s stood the test of time.”

Juvenile and Mannie will unite for Essence Festival's celebration of Cash Money Millionaires' 30th anniversary. Juvenile will then hit the road for his 25th anniversary "Back That Azz Up" tour, kicking off July 7 and ending Dec. 31 in New Orleans.

