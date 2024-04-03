Ne-Yo announces mini residency in Las Vegas

If you want to see Ne-Yo perform in a more intimate setting, here's your chance: The singer will bring his show to Sin City this summer for his debut at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

The mini residency, dubbed NE-YO: Human Love Rebellion, will take place over three nights — August 7, 9 and 10 — with Ne-Yo delivering some classic hits from his discography.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com.

Ne-Yo is also performing a slew of shows throughout 2024, including at Lovers and Friends and Cincinatti Music Festival. He'll embark on the second leg of his Champagne and Roses Tour in June.

