Victor Vector Week 16: Wembanyama keeping pace with Luka Dončić's rookie season

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

At least two of the last five NBA drafts featured a "bestprospectsince LeBron James" — Zion Williamson in 2019 and Wembanyama this past June — but when do we correct that to "the best since Luka Dončić?"

Maybe it's because Dončić slipped to third in his own draft, a travesty in retrospect. He was MVP of the EuroLeague at age 18, and never again should any team discount a phenom's performance on that stage.

Regardless, it was at this point of Dončić's rookie campaign, when he logged his first career triple-double and averaged a 26-9-8 for these two weeks, that we were certain he was bound for greatness, if we hadn't been convinced already. That stretch lifted Dončić from 12th to fifth in these rankings — one spot higher than Wembanyama, well ahead of James and the best of any high-profile rookie since Shaquille O'Neal.

Of course, these aren't the end-all, be-all of rookie rankings, as much as we might think they're the closest thing to it, but Dončić is carving out an unparalleled résumé. He has totaled 10,653 points, 3,220 rebounds and 3,056 assists in his career. Two players have logged 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists before their 25th birthdays: James and Dončić. (And Dončić has done so more efficiently in every regard.)

Like James (and Wembanyama), Dončić was not an All-Star in his first season. In five years since, Dončić has been an All-Star each season, and he is on pace to make a fifth straight appearance on the All-NBA first team — at age 25. Only 27 players in league history have totaled five appearances on an All-NBA first team in their careers. Dončić is about to do it in time to legally rent a car. The last player to make the All-NBA first team in five of his first six seasons: Tim Duncan. Nobody will have done it as young as Dončić.

To put it mildly: If you are at any point on a Dončić-level trajectory, you are an all-time great in the making.

We could debate all day, and we have several times already, about how the Spurs are building around Wembanyama in relation to Dončić and these other phenoms, but let us bask in another bi-weekly reminder that Wembanyama is enjoying a tremendous rookie campaign — as the best prospect since Luka Dončić.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

20. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 53 games (23-30): 735-121-339-90*-9*, 181* TO (267-638 FG, 6-34* 3P, 195-277 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,147.15

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 53 games (14-39): 988-211-113-49-53, 143 TO (351-873 FG, 50-172 3P, 236-274 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,195.15

18. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 53 games (19-34): 740-210-183-76-43, 107 TO (265-556 FG, 3-19 3P, 207-276 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,217.8

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 53 games (28-25): 708-439-89-16-103, 101 TO (256-491 FG, 0-0 3P, 196-247 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,391.3

16. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 53 games (18-35): 941-415-97-47-97, 154 TO (363-756 FG, 0-4 3P, 215-291 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,430.55

15. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 53 games (20-33): 1,022-283-289-74-33, 183 TO (390-962 FG, 45-158 3P, 197-259 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,563.35

14. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 53 games (37-16): 872-298-349-108-20, 181 TO (313-589 FG, 2-14 3P, 244-298 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,677.45

13. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 53 games (14-39): 1,057-200-353-106-18, 215 TO (359-918 FG, 94-300 3P, 245-350 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,686.9

12. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 53 games (29-24): 789-270-377-107-3, 119 TO (258-594 FG, 33-108 3P, 240-289 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,758.45

11. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 53 games (31-22): 1,087-628-77-62-120, 164 TO (431-795 FG, 0-0 3P, 225-372 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,876.75

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 53 games (20-33): 1,207-669-183-37-28, 148 TO (462-904 FG, 7-13 3P, 276-451 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,885.95

9. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 53 games (36-17): 1,012-615-139-35-130, 164 TO (419-761 FG, 0-7 3P, 174-287 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,908.8

8. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 53 games (21-32): 1,133-630-107-44-129, 183 TO (471-890 FG, 1-3 3P, 190-295 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,920.75

7. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 53 games (20-33): 992-700-129-33-151, 197 TO (364-724 FG, 0-0 3P, 264-405 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,960.45

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (28 games): 20.3 PTS (46/32/81), 10 REB, 3.1 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 3.0 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.4 PER, 55.9 TS%, .050 WS/48, 2.7 BPM

Through 53 games (10-43): 953-469-147-53-143, 162 TO (350-755 FG, 73-231 3P, 180-222 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,980.75

5. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 53 games (25-28): 1,053-361-282-108-20, 181 TO (349-810 FG, 122-351 3P, 233-318 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 1,999

4. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 53 games (40-13): 1,022-552-226-105-40, 175 TO (414-864 FG, 29-71 3P, 165-201 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 2,002.45

3. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 53 games (25-28): 1,453-335-290-124-54, 185 TO (539-1,035 FG, 4-28 3P, 371-434 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 2,103.75

2. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 53 games (27-26): 1,276-755-86-40-209, 212 TO (493-860 FG, 0-2 3P, 290-492 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 2,292.5

1. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 53 games (36-17): 1,233-623-115-87-198, 162 TO (418-790 FG, 0-0 3P, 397-536 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 16): 2,369.5