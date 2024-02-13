Tiger Woods, after split with Nike, announces new 'Sun Day Red' line with TaylorMade

PNC Championship - Final Round ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is back in action this week, and he’s finally unveiled his new apparel company.

Woods officially announced the “Sun Day Red” apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles. The line will feature both apparel and footwear with a new tiger logo different than his old “TW” brand logo.

The announcement comes days before Woods is set to make his return to the course at the Genesis Invitational , which marks his first tournament back on Tour since he withdrew from the Masters last April.

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveil the Sun Day Red logo.



The line will feature apparel and footwear. pic.twitter.com/81zCkoQuJ7 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024

🚨📸#BREAKING: Official photos of Tiger Woods new apparel line SUN DAY RED have landed on Getty Images. @NUCLRGOLF



(First spotted: @AboveTheGame10) pic.twitter.com/DjiiTQ12We — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 13, 2024

Woods announced on social media last month that he and Nike were ending their partnership after 27 years . Woods first signed with Nike in 1996, and he quickly became one of the most prominent faces that the apparel giant had. His "Sunday Red" look — which he started wearing for the final round of every tournament because his mother, Kultida, told him it was a power color — became one of the most iconic in all of sports.

Woods last wore Nike in competition at the PNC Championship in December, which he played alongside his son, Charlie. His last contract with Nike was reportedly a 10-year, $200 million deal he signed back in 2013.

Woods withdrew from the Masters just after making the cut, and didn't play much at all throughout the rest of the year. He competed in the unofficial Hero World Challenge and then at the PNC Championship with Charlie, but this week marks his first true test back on Tour. The Genesis Invitational is the third designated event of the Tour season, and features a 70-man field a cut that includes the top 50 players, ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

He has said that he hopes to play in about one tournament each month, depending on his health. He underwent a right ankle procedure after the Masters last year, which marked just his latest injury, and he spent most of 2023 recovering.

But now that he’s got a new deal and appears to be at least relatively healthy once again, Woods’ return is now officially underway.