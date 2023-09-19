Steelers LB T.J. Watt becomes the Steelers' all-time sack leader

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt retired with 114.5 sacks, which should be good enough to get him an entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But will he end up as the all-time sack leader in his family?

T.J. Watt is coming for the title. The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker reached a milestone Monday night with a sack of the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson in the second quarter.

That was sack No. 81.5 of Watt's career, which is the new all-time Steelers record. Even though sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982 and many great Steelers defenders played before then, Pittsburgh has had a lot of great defenders since 1982 as well. And Watt has topped them all. Watt passed James Harrison for the record, two games into his seventh season with the team.

T.J. Watt is now the #Steelers All-Time sacks leader with 81.5‼️ pic.twitter.com/qoXWayGtWX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2023

J.J. Watt was watching and, as expected, pumped up his brother's accomplishments.

TJ WATT is the best defensive player on the planet.



Stop trying to question it, stop trying to justify anyone else.



He is the best.

Period. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 19, 2023

Watt had another highlight later on. He scored the first defensive touchdown of his career, after Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson, knocking the ball loose. Watt scooped it up and returned it 17 yards for a score.

T.J. Watt is 28 years old. It seems reasonable that he can get the 33 sacks he needs to catch his brother. T.J. has an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and a tie for the all-time single-season sack record with Michael Strahan.

If T.J. keeps up this pace for a few more years, he should pass his brother. And both seem likely to reunite in Canton.