Mikal Bridges tops the list of free agency fallers in fantasy basketball

Free agency has shaken up the NBA and, with it, the fantasy basketball landscape. Some players are heading to greener pastures, while others might see their value take a hit. And let's not forget those who benefit from teammates moving on. I won't touch on every trade because some dominoes need to fall regarding notable players like Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine ... and whatever the Blazers plan to do with all their veterans in the thick of a rebuild.

Yesterday, I broke down the biggest winners in free agency thus far. To close out the two-part series, I'll discuss several fallers this offseason and where I'm projecting them to be drafted ahead of next season.

Mikal Bridges - SG/SF/PF, New York Knicks

Coming off a down year where he finished outside the top 90, Bridges joins a stacked Knicks roster, further mucking up his fantasy basketball outlook for 2024. Bridges shot an uncharacteristic 43% from the field last season, which drove down his value. Now that he'll be the third option in New York, his best chance of regaining his status as a top 50 player lies in his ability to get stocks and regress back to his career 48% shooting marks. With so many options, I'm pessimistic and will be drafting him way later than last year's second-round ADP.

Draft projection: Sixth-round

CJ McCollum - PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray joining the Pelicans slides McCollum over to his more natural position as a shooting guard. McCollum far exceeded expectations last season, finishing inside the top 40 and averaging over 34 fantasy points per game. CJ moving off-ball means less playmaking, and netting a career-best 57% eFG percentage in his 11th season isn't sustainable. Murray is a threat to his fantasy production, and I'm anticipating he'll perform closer to last season's seventh-round ADP.

Draft projection: Sixth-seventh round

OG Anunoby - SG/SF, New York Knicks

The second Knick to end up on the fallers list, Anunoby's presence was felt more in IRL than in fantasy since going to the mecca. With Bridges' arrival and Julius Randle returning, OG's role likely moves to the fourth option. While OG's efficiency and steals continue to drive much of his fantasy value, his ceiling gets capped because of his lack of volume (11 shots per game) with limited counting stats in rebounding and assists. He was drafted in the fifth round last year but will be closer to his top-80 finish next year.

Draft projection: Seventh-round

Robert Williams III - C, Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers selected Donovan Clingan seventh overall in this year's draft, and by all accounts, Deandre Ayton is welcoming the rookie with open arms and is ready to mentor the young big man. Williams, who had an eighth-round ADP in Yahoo leagues last year, has played in just 41 games across the past two seasons.

Sign-and-trades are still in motion, and Williams III has an attractive, absorbable contract (due to be $25M over two seasons). His elite rim protection and rebounding could help any interested team (if healthy). However, his spot in the Blazers' rotation looks compromised.

Blazers HC Chauncey Billups said he's ready to experiment with Ayton at power forward and Clingan at center — with no mention of Williams, so his days are likely numbered. A change in scenery could be the best thing for his fantasy prospects.

Draft projection: Undrafted

Tre Jones - PG, San Antonio Spurs

Jones' job security was questioned from the jump, as Coach Pop started PF Jeremy Sochan at point guard from October to January. Jones eventually took the reins, but it wouldn't last long, as the Spurs drafted Stephon Castle fourth overall this year and signed the point god Chris Paul to a one-year deal.

Paul will start and will likely be spelled by Castle with a sprinkle of Jones, but at this point, Jones' fantasy value has faded.

Draft projection: Undrafted