Dodgers place All-Star, NL strikeout leader Tyler Glasnow on injured list due to back tightness

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as he walks back to the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list due to back tightness on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies that Glasnow's back "tightened up on him on Sunday" while he played catch. The move to the injured list will be retroactive, and Roberts expects Glasnow to return shortly after the All-Star break.

"Don't know when he's gonna start after the break, but it shouldn't be too much further after the second half," Roberts said.

Glasnow, 30, was named to his first career All-Star team on Sunday. He'll miss next Tuesday's All-Star Game while resting his back.

The Dodgers called up pitcher Michael Petersen from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Glasnow is on pace to shatter his career-high workload in his ninth MLB season. In 18 starts, he has pitched 109 innings this season. Prior to this year, his career-high tally for a full season is 120 innings in 21 starts last season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The veteran leads the NL with 143 strikeouts and boasts a 3.47 ERA and 0.927 WHIP. He's the NL leader in strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.9).

Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and missed most of the 2022 season. He returned in 2023 for the most productive season of his career.

Glasnow heads to the injured list as three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw works to make his season debut for the Dodgers after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Kershaw threw two innings of a simulated game Sunday and is expected to make a rehab start in the coming days.