David Montgomery leaves Lions-Vikings games with knee injury

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury.

Montgomery suffered the injury in the first quarter. He was tackled on a third-down run as Minnesota held a 10-0 lead. Montgomery was slow to get up after the hit and needed help from two trainers as he limped off the field.

The Lions initially listed Montgomery as questionable to return with a knee injury. The precise nature of his injury was unclear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!