Luther Vandross doc set to stream on CNN, OWN and Max next year

Luther: Never Too Much, a documentary about late singer/songwriter Luther Vandross, will premiere next year on CNN, OWN and Max, it was announced Wednesday.

The film, directed by Dawn Porter, premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. It tells the musician's story through interviews with his friends and musical collaborators, such as Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson and Roberta Flack.

The film covers Luther's career, which included sales of 40 million records worldwide and eight Grammy Awards, as well as his health struggles and his personal life. "Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance," Porter says in a statement.

Luther's biggest hits include "Here and Now," "Power of Love/Love Power," "Never Too Much," his "Endless Love" duet with Mariah, the Janet Jackson duet "The Best Things In Life Are Free" and "Dance with My Father," co-written by Richard Marx.

Prior to becoming a solo star, Luther was a backing vocalist and appeared on albums by everyone from David Bowie and Bette Midler to Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.

