Warmer weather means more snakes slithering across Georgia

Home Fix It: Snakes on the porch So...went to step out my front door on Thursday morning and noticed this guy was guarding our home.

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — As the temperatures heat up, you can expect to see more snakes!

There are several ways to protect yourself.

Residents should keep the yard mowed and trash cans away from the house.

“I keep my yard cleaned up. I don’t let a lot of build-up around my home like straws and stuff like that cause they hide up under wood and stuff like that,” resident Craig Strickland said.

It’s also recommended that you find a good repellent to use when you are outside.

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The Department of Natural Resources gives the following advice:

Native snakes provide benefits. Many eat rodents and venomous snakes, and some eat garden pets like snails and slugs.

If you do want to keep snakes away from your home, the DNR recommends removing brush, log piles and other habitats that attract mice, lizards and other prey for snakes.

