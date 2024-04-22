Volunteers add plants to Atlanta’s BeltLine to commemorate Earth Day

From picking up trash to planting trees, groups across metro Atlanta are celebrating Earth Day today.

Volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union partnered with Trees Atlanta to add 90 new plants to Persimmon Woods on the Westside Trail, one of the BeltLine’s Arboretum spaces.

The volunteers spent a couple of hours cleaning up the area and placing the plants, which included Bottlebrush Buckeyes, Strawberry Bushes, Oakleaf Hydrangeas, and more.

Claire Peterman with Trees Atlanta says, “Getting this donation of plants in time is super significant to us and we are so grateful.”

The 90 plants were in recognition of the credit union’s celebration of its 90th anniversary.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union also donated nearly $5,000 to support maintenance and care for Persimmon Woods over the next two years.

Georgia’s Own Foundation Director Marin Kraushaar says that this is a perfect way to give back to the community and the planet. “We’re hoping to contribute to something that’s going to last for a long time.”