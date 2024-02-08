Trader Joe’s recalls products potentially contaminated with Listeria

Bill Tompkins Notification of the closure of the Trader Joe's Wine store Archive Bill Tompkins/Getty Images (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Trader Joe’s announced Wednesday the recall of four products that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The following products are made with cotija cheese, which may contain the bacteria.

Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

Trader Joe’s asks customers with these products throw them away or return them to any location for a full refund.

The consumption of Listeria monocytogenes can lead to the infection “Listeriosis,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). An estimated 1,600 people are infected with Listeriosis each year.

Trader Joe’s customers with questions about the recall can contact 626-599-3817.

