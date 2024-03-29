This metro band got the surprise of lifetime this week – they will be playing at the White House First Lady Jill Biden surprised the more than 150 students in the band with a virtual visit during one of their rehearsals this week. (PHOTO: Stills taken from video provided by the White House)

JONESBORO, Ga. — It will be the event of a lifetime for some metro high school students as their school band will get the chance to play at the White House this Easter.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School have been chosen to perform in the nation’s Capitol for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on April 1.

First Lady Jill Biden surprised the more than 150 students in the band with a virtual visit during one of their rehearsals this week.

“I can’t wait till you come to the White House,” Biden told the band as they played a little bit for the First Lady.

Some 40,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s Easter Egg Roll, “including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors,” the White House said in a statement.

This isn’t the first big honor the band has had. They were recently featured in an Apple Music Super Bowl commercial alongside Usher and are slated to perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

