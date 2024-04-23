‘That was the worst part:’ T-Pain says driver hit back of his family’s SUV, took off in Roswell

Crash FILE PHOTO: T-Pain performs at the Heineken House at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13th in Indio, California. The rapper was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to reports. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

ROSWELL, Ga. — Rapper and singer T-Pain says he was a victim of a hit-and-run crash in Roswell.

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, posted an Instagram reel showing the aftermath of the crash. He said a driver hit the back of his SUV carrying him, his family and his road manager before the driver took off.

“That was the worst part. It wasn’t even the wreck,” T-Pain said. “Thank God I’m alive but still. I know times are hard for a lot of people... But I don’t know if you were drunk, if you ain’t paid your insurance or what.”

The rapper appears to be in better spirits as hundreds of his friends and fans have offered their thoughts.

“Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old,” he joked in the comments.

According to the incident report, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday off Hwy 92 and King Road. T-Pain’s driver complained of back injuries and that he had difficulty breathing. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Police eventually located the Chevy Tahoe that took off in a neighborhood off Brook Valley Drive and Oak Knoll Way. Police noticed a Tahoe had heavy damage on the front, its airbags deployed and a smell of alcohol.

Officers found an empty Corona bottle and at least nine full beer bottles inside the vehicle along with the driver’s passport and receipts with different addresses.

Police said they called Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to check on one of the addresses in Woodstock. They confirmed a man who answered at the house was the same name listed on the passport.

Police identified the driver as Rene Galvan. The Roswell officer who arrested Galvan wrote that he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and couldn’t stand up straight.

He agreed to a breathalyzer test, which showed that he had a .154 blood alcohol concentration level. Georgia’s DUI laws set a legal limit for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at 0.08%.

Roswell police have charged Galvan with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, following too closely and possession of open alcohol container.