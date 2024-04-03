Solar panel manufacturer announces new plant in Cartersville, plans to employ 4,000 Georgians

Solar panel manufacturer Qcells announces new plant in Cartersville

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A South Korean company has started production of solar panels at its newest Georgia plant.

The company, Qcells, announced its Cartersville plant is up and running.

Their other plant in North Georgia is located in Dalton.

The plant in Dalton is currently making more than 30,000 panels per day.

The Cartersville plant will add 16,000 per day.

Between the two plants, the company expects to make enough panels to power 1.3 million homes a year.

Qcells expects to eventually employ 4,000 Georgians.