Slutty Vegan owner to sponsor prom for one lucky metro Atlanta high school

ATLANTA, Ga. — Pinky Cole Hayes, the owner of famed Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan, announced that she is sponsoring this year’s prom for an Atlanta high school.

Cole Hayes announced that The Pinky Cole Foundation will provide a donation to help students at Benjamin E. Mays High School with prom clothes, catering, decorations, a DJ and souvenirs. Mays’ prom is scheduled for April 27.

“I was the prom queen at my high school, and I cherish the memories I created at my prom,” Cole Hayes said. “It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that.”

Dr. Lizzette Kenly, ELA Department Chairperson and Prom Coordinator at Mays High School issued a statement thanking Cole Hayes for the donation, writing: “Gratitude is the fairest blossom that springs from the soul. We extend our deepest appreciation to The Pinky Cole Foundation and Slutty Vegan for their generous sponsorship of the Benjamin Elijah Mays 2024 prom.”

Cole Hayes will officially make the announcement to students on campus on Monday.

